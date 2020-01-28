National

Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed India’s Ambassador to US: MEA

Mr. Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.

Senior diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as India’s Ambassador to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

He replaces Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India’s envoy in Washington. Mr. Shringla has been named as India’s next foreign secretary.

Comments
