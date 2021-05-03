Tanzanian diplomat dies of COVID-19 at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

NEW DELHI:

03 May 2021 10:30 IST

This comes in the backdrop of reports of growing number of infection within the diplomatic community in the capital.

A Tanzanian official based here has become the first foreign diplomat to die of COVID-19 pandemic. The High Commission of Tanzania has announced that Col. Dr. Moses Beatus Mlula, the Defence Adviser of Tanzania to India, died on April 28 at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.

The High Commission has opened a condolence book that is currently available online in view of the pandemic. The announcement from the Tanzanian mission comes in the backdrop of reports of growing number of COVID-19 infection within the diplomatic community in the capital.

Over the weekend, missions of New Zealand and the Philippines sought oxygen support from the Indian Youth Congress. This was followed by the Ministry of External Affairs announcing that the Indian side was providing necessary medical support to the diplomats based here.

Advertising

Advertising

Certain countries have begun to evacuate diplomats on health grounds. The government of Thailand had sent an air ambulance last week to evacuate several diplomats.