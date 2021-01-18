‘Tandav’ web series controversy | FIR against director, Amazon India head of content

Saif Ali Khan in ‘Tandav’: Wasted potential.

Lucknow

18 January 2021 13:07 IST

Amazon India head of content, 'Tandav' web series producer, director and writer have been charged with hurting religious sentiments of Hindus

An FIR was lodged in Lucknow against the makers of Amazon Prime Video’s new web series Tandav on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and promoting enmity on grounds of religion.

The political drama series features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in the cast.

An FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station under various sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

Aparna Purohit, head, India Original Content of Amazon; Ali Abbas Zafar, director, Tandav Web Series; Himanshu Krishna Mehra, producer; and Gaurav Solanki, writer, were named in the FIR.

In the FIR, registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector of the Hazratganj police, the SI says he was asked to watch the show on Amazon Prime Video by senior officers after he alerted them about angry posts on the series, which started streaming on January 15, on social media.

The SI alleged that in the 17th minute of the first episode, characters dressed in an improper way and representing Hindu gods and goddesses were shown speaking in undignified and “low-level” language. This could incite and hurt religious sentiments, the SI said.

The FIR also accused the series of undignified portrayal of a person occupying the post of Prime Minister of the country, showing castes as “high and low” and showing scenes that insult women.

“The intent of the web series is to incite religious sentiments among a particular community and spread class conflict,” the FIR alleged.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took to Twitter and said the “objectionable” parts should be removed from the series so that the atmosphere of peace, harmony and common brotherhood was not spoilt.