Tampering with Article 370, Article 35A will render instrument of accession of J&K null and void: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Mumbai on December 14, 2018.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Mumbai on December 14, 2018.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

“Instrument of accession is contingent on Article 370 which is inextricably linked to Article 35A,” the former Chief Minister said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on February 24 said any tinkering with Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, which provide special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will render null and void the State’s Instrument of Accession with India.

“Article 370 is the constitutional connection between J&K & Indian Union. Instrument of accession is contingent on Article 370 which is inextricably linked to Article 35A. Any tampering will render Treaty of Accession null & void,” Ms. Mufti said in a series of tweets.

She said Kashmir Valley is rife with speculation about the status of Article 35A.

“Before taking a decision, GoI (Government of India) must consider that J&K was the only Muslim-majority State that chose a secular India over Pak during partition,” she added.

Ms. Mufti cautioned that Kashmiris should not be blamed for the developments if the special provision was scrapped. “Those frothing at the mouth & calling for its removal shouldn’t blame Kashmiris for the developments that will follow such a hare-brained decision,” she said.

constitution
Jammu and Kashmir
