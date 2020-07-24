Zonal railways asked to identify vacant spaces for better utilisation

The Railway Board has issued a circular asking all zonal railways to use the available space optimally and avoid taking offices on rent. The move comes in the wake of the COVID-19 stretching the financial resources of the Indian Railways.
The circular, issued to all general managers of zonal railways including Southern Railway, has asked the officials to identify spaces which have been taken on rent and submit a report.
A senior official said that during the recent review meeting held by Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal the issue of unused vacant spaces in several railway limits in the country came up.
The idea was to save as much cost as possible during the pandemic when passenger train operations are minimal leading to revenue loss, he said.
However, regarding the identification of rented space in Southern Railway, the official said most of the administrative offices, workshops and other premises were located in the own buildings.
On the vast space available in the railway stations of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Velachery and Chennai Beach, the official said a decision would be taken soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath