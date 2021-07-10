Zika virus: T.N. steps up vigil

CHENNAI

10 July 2021 00:10 IST

Collectors told to take preventive steps

With Kerala reporting 14 cases of Zika virus, Tamil Nadu has stepped up vigil by instructing all District Collectors to intensify mosquito control measures.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said, “We are stepping up vigil on mosquito-borne diseases.”

Zika virus is said to be primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected aedes species mosquito. The incubation period is three to 14 days, with the symptoms being acute onset of fever, maculopapular rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis and may include muscle pain and headache, according to the Health Department.

“The most common infection now is COVID-19. If it is ruled out, and if a person continues to have symptoms such as headache, he/she will be tested for dengue. If the test rules out dengue, we will look for Zika virus. The King Institute of Preventive Medicine has been running PCR tests for Zika. We have been randomly taking samples in the last three years,” Dr. Radhakrishnan said.

Preventive steps

“Preventive source reduction is very important. Fridges, improperly closed sumps, tanks, drums and pit taps, apart from unused tyres continue to be a menace. Hospital source reduction is also a must,” he told officials in a communication.

He asked the officials to direct industries, including scrap dealers, milk unions and transport depots, to address and eradicate sources of mosquito breeding. Vacant plots and curing water in construction sites were a challenge.

Deputy Directors of Health should hold block-level meetings and conduct house-to-house surveys and destruction of sources by involving workers, self-help groups and ICDS staff, he said.

The officials have been told to keep a tab on more than three fever in-patients from an area/street or habitation and intensify preventive work.

The Health Department will take up identification of high risk factors in the State and forecasting.