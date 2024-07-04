GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zika virus | T.N. Health Department says its 2023 guidelines are still operative

The statement comes in the wake of recent cases of Zika virus being reported in Maharashtra, and the Union Health Ministry issuing an advisory to all States, highlighting the need for maintaining a constant vigil

Updated - July 04, 2024 11:10 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 10:49 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Tamil Nadu government’s guidelines on Zika virus and the prevention of its spread, issued in November last year, hold good and there is no need to panic, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam has said.

The statement comes in the wake of recent cases of Zika virus being reported in Maharashtra, and the Union Health Ministry issuing an advisory to all States, highlighting the need for maintaining a constant vigil.

“Our existing guidelines issued in November 2023 still hold good and cover those issued by Government of India today. No need to panic. Surveillance is continuing,” he said. The DPH also shared the details of the guidelines it had issued.

