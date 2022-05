May 23, 2022 00:23 IST

An 18-year-old female Zebra named Teena in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, died on Sunday due to chronic illness and senility.

According to a statement issued by the Director of the zoological park, the zebra was under treatment for the past one and a half months for various health complications, and the zoo veterinarians took all possible effort.

