Tamil Nadu

Zebra in Arignar Anna Zoological Park dies due to chronic illness

An 18-year-old female Zebra named Teena in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, died on Sunday due to chronic illness and senility.

According to a statement issued by the Director of the zoological park, the zebra was under treatment for the past one and a half months for various health complications, and the zoo veterinarians took all possible effort.


