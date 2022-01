CHENNAI

28 January 2022 00:59 IST

Bharatanatyam dancer A. Zakir Hussain has been appointed as an advisor for all 17 district music schools under the Tamil Nadu government’s Arts and Culture Department. Mr. Hussain, who has assumed office, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday, an official release said.

