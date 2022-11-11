YouTuber seeks permission to transfer ₹30.77 lakh collected by him for restoration of temple idols

November 11, 2022

YouTuber S. Karthik Gopinath, 33, has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner to recognise him as a donor and permit transfer of ₹30.77 lakh collected through crowdfunding for restoring damaged idols of the Periyasamy Hills Temple at Siruvachur in Perambalur district.

Justice P.D. Audikesavalu on Friday adjourned the writ petition by a week after hearing Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram for the HR&CE Commissioner and advocate V. Raghavachari for the petitioner. In his affidavit, the YouTuber said he was a social media influencer with around 2.12 lakh followers who eagerly watch the videos that he posts on his YouTube channel.

Last year, he learnt that the idols of the Periyasamy Hills temple as well as a private temple in Siruvachur had been damaged by miscreants. He put out a video on his channel on October 10, 2021 for restoring the idols and raised funds through crowdfunding platform Milaap. Within three days, ₹33.28 lakh got collected from more than 2,000 donors.

Immediately, he posted another video on October 14, 2021 asking the donors to stop sending money since a substantial amount had accumulated. Meanwhile, some donors had mistakenly donated ₹57,860 to his personal account, the details of which he had mentioned in his channel for the purpose of voluntary contributions for general purposes.

Stating that he was willing to give away the money deposited in his personal account for the renovation of the idols, the petitioner said in the meantime the police registered a criminal case against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Executive Officer of Mathurakaliamman Temple at Siruvachur and arrested him on May 30 this year.

Alleging political motive behind the criminal case, which was being dealt separately, the petitioner sought permission to transfer ₹30.77 lakh remaining with Milaap after refunding ₹2.57 lakh to the donors, to the account of the Stapathi who was restoring the idols.