ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar held again under Goondas Act

Updated - August 13, 2024 03:47 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

This time, ‘Savukku’ Shankar was held in connection with a case booked in May accusing him of possessing 500 grams of ganja

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

‘Savukku’ Shankar | Photo Credit: Instagram / @savukku_shankar

Barely three days after the Madras High Court quashed the detention of YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the Goondas Act, he was detained again on Monday (August 12, 2024), this time for an offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Theni.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, acting on the proposal of the Theni Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, the District Collector R.V. Shajeevana issued the detention order. 

How is the Goondas Act invoked? | Explained

The second detention of Mr. Shankar invoking provisions under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyber Law Offenders, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Sexual Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video Pirates Act of 1982 is in connection with a case booked in May this year for alleged possession of 500 grams of ganja, the sources said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The earlier order of preventive detention was issued by the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, on the basis of three cases, including one which alleged that Mr. Shankar had published a video on February 11 levelling corruption charges in the award of a contract to a private firm for maintaining the new bus stand at Kilambakkam. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Setting aside the detention order the Madras High Court said there were inconsistencies in the timeline of events thereby causing doubts in the detention order. Further, the court said, there was clear non-application of mind on the part of the detaining authority.

Madras High Court refuses to restrain TN police from arresting ‘Savukku’ Shankar in multiple cases

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam further ruled that neither of the two other cases relied upon by the Police Commissioner had anything to do with disturbance to public order and therefore, the preventive detention order could not be sustained. 

Congress MP criticises detention

All India Congress Committee member and Sivaganga MP Karti P. Chidambaram took to social media to criticise the second detention of Mr. Shankar. In post on ‘X’ he said the YouTuber’s “comments can be below the belt & distasteful. He often indulges in hyperbole & sensationalism. But to book him under Goondas again is a flagrant overkill & is unacceptable. Another judicial overturn will happen.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US