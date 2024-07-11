ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan arrested

Updated - July 11, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 11:56 am IST - TIRUCHI

Sattai’ Durai Murugan was arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin a few years ago by the Kanyakumari district police.

The Hindu Bureau

‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan | Photo Credit: Facebook / Durai Murugan

YouTuber and Naam Tamilar Katchi member ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan was arrested by a special team of the Tiruchi Rural Police near Tenkasi on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The team detained Durai Murugan, who runs a YouTube channel ‘Sattai’, from a hotel where he was staying near the Tenkasi district collectorate. It is said that Durai Murugan was arrested for his alleged controversial and derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi while campaigning for his party candidate during the recently held Vikravandi by-election, according to preliminary information. 

Sattai’ Durai Murugan was arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin a few years ago by the Kanyakumari district police. In early February this year, a team from the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at his residence in Tiruchi and other Naam Tamilar Katchi functionaries for their alleged links with sympathisers of the banned LTTE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

arrest / Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US