YouTuber Karthick Gopinath arrested for cheating public

May 30, 2022 14:59 IST

He had collected money in the name of renovating a temple, says police official

The Central Crime Branch of Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested YouTuber S. Karthick Gopinath of Muthapudupet on the charge of collecting money for renovating a temple in Perambalur district, on Monday. The accused, who runs a YouTube channel named Elaya Bharatham, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior police official said a complaint was filed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Executive Officer of Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman temple in Siruvachur, Perambalur. It had been stated that the 32-year-old Gopinath of Sabari Nagar, Muthapudupet, had asked the public to donate funds through a fund-raiser site for renovating the statues in the temple. It was done without the permission from the HR and CE Department. He had also used the amount for his personal purpose.

After filing an FIR under two sections of the Indian Penal Code, the CCB police arrested the accused.

