YouTuber Irfan sparks controversy again with video of his newborn

YouTuber and food vlogger Irfan has landed in trouble again, with the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) all set to issue show cause notices to him and a private hospital, seeking an explanation for a video in which he is seen cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn inside an operation theatre of the hospital.

The video uploaded on his YouTube channel has fetched 14 lakh views in two days. With the video doing the rounds on social media, J. Rajamoorthy, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, on Monday (October 21, 2024) said show cause notices were being issued to the YouTuber as well as to the hospital in Sholinganallur where the baby was delivered. A report on the doctor who delivered the baby would also be sent to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council.

“We will issue the show cause notices and seek explanation from Irfan, the doctor, and the private hospital. An operation theatre should be sterile but he has taken a camera and shot a video inside. Only a trained healthcare person can cut the umbilical cord soon after delivery,” Dr. Rajamoorthy said.

He added that action could be taken against the hospital under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act.

Irfan was caught in a controversy earlier after he disclosed the sex of his baby who was yet to be born, following a prenatal test done abroad. Revealing the sex of a foetus is a violation under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.