YouTuber booked for revealing identity of sexual assault victim in the Nilgiris

Despite being summoned to appear before the police, the 51-year-old man had failed to do so, and is believed to be absconding. The video in question has since been removed from his YouTube channel.

December 29, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

A Youtuber was booked by the Nilgiris district police on Thursday after he revealed the identity of a woman working with the police department who had complained of being sexually harassed and assaulted by her colleague.

The accused has been identified as Shiva Subramani, the founder of a channel on YouTube, a video sharing website.

According to police, the accused had posted a video detailing the alleged sexual harassment and assault of a woman working for the Nilgiris district police.

The victim of the assault had complained about her colleague to the district Superintendent of Police and the All Woman Police Station in Udhagamandalam, following which, the accused, Mohana Krishnan, 51, was charged with rape and criminal intimidation by the police and arrested.

Following his arrest, the founder of the Youtube channel, Shiva Subramani, posted a video about the incident in which he is alleged to have released a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) with the name of the victim clearly visible.

“The release of the identity of a victim of sexual assault is a criminal offense,” said a senior official from the Nilgiris district police.

The victim of the assault had approached the judicial magistrate court and had informed the judge of the release of her identity. Following this, the judge directed the district police to register a case.

The police registered a case under sections 228A (revealing identity of a victim of sexual assault), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sections of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

Police said that despite being summoned to appear before the police, Shiva Subramani had failed to do so, and is believed to be absconding. The video in question has since been removed from his YouTube channel.

