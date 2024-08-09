ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber ‘Biryani Man’ arrested in yet another case

Published - August 09, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police have arrested YouTuber Abishek Rafi, who is also known as “Biriyani Man”, in yet another case pertaining to a controversial social media post.

Following a complaint from Rev. Philip Nelson Leo, the police arrested Abishek again, on Wednesday, for his social media post that defamed Christianity and hurt religious sentiments.

The content of the post allegedly promoted enmity between different groups and misinformation, the complainant said.

Ten days ago, the Cyber Crime Police had arrested Abishek based on a complaint over a social media post that in which women were portrayed in an indecent manner.

Related Topics

arrest / Chennai

