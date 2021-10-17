YouTuber arrested

CHENNAI

17 October 2021 01:18 IST

The police have arrested a YouTuber for circulating derogatory content on social reformer Periyar.

The accused was identified as Seemayin Maindhan alias Dhakshinamurthy, 70, of Virugambakkam. He has been running Katchatheevu Meetpu Iyakkam and a YouTube channel.

He was arrested following a complaint filed in Royapettah police station by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam which charged that Dakshinamurthy was circulating defamatory content on Periyar and his ideologies in his video posts.

Dhakshinamurthy has been lodged in Saidapet sub-jail after being produced in a court.