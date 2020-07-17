YouTube anchor arrested for posting derogatory video

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police on Thursday arrested Surenderan alias Nathigan, a prominent anchor of Karuppar Kootam, a Tamil YouTube channel run by Periyarist-Dravidian activists, for releasing a derogatory video on a devotional song.

Kanda Shasti Kavacham is a Hindu devotional song composed by Devaraya Swamigal honouring Lord Muruga. Recently, the YouTube channel, propagating atheistic views, uploaded content titled Kandha Shasti Kavacham - Kathakalatchebam, which reportedly abused Hindu gods.

Office bearers of the State BJP unit — vice-president M.N. Raja, Youth Wing president Vinoj P. Selvam, advocates’ wing president R.C. Paul Kanagaraj — lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday. Following this, the Cyber Crime Wing of the CCB booked a case against the group.

A special team arrested Surendran in Ariyankuppam, Puducherry.The team brought him to Chennai amidst tight security and interrogated him.

The CCB also arrested M. Senthilvasan, 49, in Velachery on Wednesday for allegedly uploading the video.

The CCB booked a case under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A(1)(a)(Promoting enmity between different groups), 295(A)(Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(b)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and other provisions of the IPC.