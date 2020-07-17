YouTube anchor arrested for posting derogatory video

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police on Thursday arrested Surenderan alias Nathigan, a prominent anchor of Karuppar Kootam, a Tamil YouTube channel run by Periyarist-Dravidian activists, for releasing a derogatory video on a devotional song.
Kanda Shasti Kavacham is a Hindu devotional song composed by Devaraya Swamigal honouring Lord Muruga. Recently, the YouTube channel, propagating atheistic views, uploaded content titled Kandha Shasti Kavacham - Kathakalatchebam, which reportedly abused Hindu gods.
Office bearers of the State BJP unit — vice-president M.N. Raja, Youth Wing president Vinoj P. Selvam, advocates’ wing president R.C. Paul Kanagaraj — lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday. Following this, the Cyber Crime Wing of the CCB booked a case against the group.
A special team arrested Surendran in Ariyankuppam, Puducherry.The team brought him to Chennai amidst tight security and interrogated him.
The CCB also arrested M. Senthilvasan, 49, in Velachery on Wednesday for allegedly uploading the video.
The CCB booked a case under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A(1)(a)(Promoting enmity between different groups), 295(A)(Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(b)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and other provisions of the IPC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath