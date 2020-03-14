Tamil Nadu

Youth’s organs donated to Christian Medical College

Doctors at Christian Medical College Hospital (CMCH) harvested organs of a 30-year-old from Vaduganthangal in Katpadi here on Friday.

The patient, J. Kumar, a daily wage farm worker, who met with an accident on Tuesday, near K.V. Kuppam, was rushed to CMCH.

He was shifted to the trauma care ward, but was declared dead on Friday due to complications.

After informing the family and following necessary procedures, a kidney, liver and corneas from the patient were harvested.

The organs were were donated to Christian Medical College Hospital.

The deceased is survived by his mother, wife and two girl children.

