Youth volunteers to man borders

After roping in private security guards for helping in maintaining social distancing in public places, the police is now engaging local youth to monitor the porous border of the State and check entry of people without valid reason during the lockdown.
Under ‘operation grama sevagan’, the police have enlisted several villagers as force multipliers to man the borders.
These local volunteers will keep a vigil to prevent cross border movement and enforce prohibitory orders.
