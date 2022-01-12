Youth stabbed to death

TENKASI

12 January 2022 20:21 IST

M. Manikandan, 25, a brick kiln worker, was stabbed to death near Kadayam in the district in the early hours of Wednesday due to prior enmity. Police have arrested two persons in this connection.

The police said Manikandan of Mayilappapuram near Venkadampatti under Kadayam police station limits had prior enmity with M. Durai, 23, and D. Sam, 19, of the same area. When Manikandan attended a temple function in the village on Tuesday night, Durai and Sam picked an argument with him that led to a scuffle between them.

After the villagers saved Manikandan from the duo, he stayed in his uncle’s house in the village.

Manikandan, who was sitting in front his uncle’s house, was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in the early hours of Wednesday. As the relatives of the deceased told the police that Manikandan was stabbed by Durai and Sam, Kadayam police arrested the duo.

Further investigations are on.