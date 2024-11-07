Youth should continue playing sports in colleges: VIT Chancellor

Founder-Chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) G. Viswanathan has urged the youth to continue playing sports and games in colleges as they have significant physical and mental health benefits.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the State Volleyball Championship for youth held on the VIT campus here. He stressed the need for students to play their favourite sports not only in schools but also in colleges. “The youth have to play a sport, whether they win or not...,” he said, adding that participation itself was a victory and it took a lot of training and efforts to be part of a team.

He appealed to students to remember their teachers in life, as much as their parents.

Mr. Viswanathan gave away trophy and medals to the winners and runners-up of the championship. The team from Salem won in the girls category and the team from Chennai won in the boys category.

VIT vice-president Sankar Viswanathan; and Vellore District Volleyball Association president N.V. Thiyagachantan were present, says a release.

