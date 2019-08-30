Youth on a mission to increase forest cover

In a bid to increase forest cover in the State and protect the environment, a team of youngsters in Tiruttani has started a movement to turn empty land in government schools and offices into mini-forests for free by adopting the Miyawaki system of tree plantation. They do this as a service during their free time.

Meet 31-year-old P.K.S. Senthamizharasan, an MBA graduate, the brain behind Vidhaigal Velanjeri. There are 13 other members in the group including P. Satish, M. Satish and P. Ashok, who work in private firms, and C. Keerthi, who is a MSC physics student at Government Arts College, Nandanam.

The team has implemented the Miyawaki method in government schools at Arcot Kuppam, K.G. Kandigai, Cherukanur and Sirugumi. They will be planting the saplings in the Tirutani Taluk office soon.

“In 2017 my four-year-old daughter expressed concerns about water scarcity. Hence, I decided to plant trees in my town to ensure a better future for her. I adopted the Miyawaki method after much research as trees grow fast. We initially used to visit houses of the people interested and plant saplings for free,” Mr. Senthamizharasan said.

Every month he sets aside ₹5,000 to purchase saplings and his team contributes a little from their salaries. “On an average, we spend ₹10,000 on saplings and manure.

A minimum of 1,000 square feet of land is needed for the plantation. Usually we do the planting on Sundays. We also do a monthly review of their maintenance.” Mr. Keerthi said.

Till date they have planted close to 5,000 saplings in Tiruttani and the surrounding locales. S. Mukundiah, assistant head master, government higher secondary school, K.G. Kandigai, said it was a very good initiative.

Not just gardening

“Apart from this our team has been distributing essentials in the Scheduled Tribes settlement in Tiruttani. We provide notebooks and bedsheets. Now they have asked for solar lights, since we don’t have the resources, we have sought help from the government,” Mr. Senthamizharasan said.

The group has also been cleaning open sewers in villages around Tiruttani.