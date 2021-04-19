Youth killed by relative

A daily wage worker of a fish market, Thiruselvam (29) of Anna Nagar here, was allegedly killed another worker and his relative reportedly due to previous enmity on Sunday night.

Police said Thiruselvam and his relative Muthumani (24) were working in the fish market functioning in the locality. On Sunday night, they had a wordy altercation, which resulted in their attacking each other with knives.

Thiruselvam died on the spot, and Muthumani went home and informed his parents that Thiruselvam assaulted him. Immediately, he was rushed to the Government Hospital for treatment.

The death of Thiruselvam came to light when conservancy workers found his body lying in a pool of blood. On information, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arun and Karaikudi North Inspector Sundara Mahalingam visited the scene of crime.

The body was sent to the GH for a post-mortem. Preliminary inquiries and confession of Muthumani threw light on the murder, the police said. Karaikudi North police have registered a case. Thiruselvam was also working as a driver in a private transport agency here.