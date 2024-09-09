ADVERTISEMENT

Youth injured in suicide bid in Cuddalore

Published - September 09, 2024 12:10 am IST - CUDDALORE 

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man sustained injuries in an apparent suicide bid on Saturday.

The youth was identified as V. Harikrishnan of Panruti. The incident happened at around 8.45 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the youth attempted to end his life following a family dispute.

He has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

