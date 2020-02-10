Youth hit by ball dies

A game of cricket turned tragic for a 17-year-old, when he was hit by a cricket ball while playing in a tournament in Agaram village near Madurantakam on Sunday. The youth has been identified as S. Sunil, a resident of Soonambedu.

Police said a political party had organised the cricket tournament. The participants were not provided with any protective gear. Sunil, studying in a private college, was hit by the ball on the chest. He fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital in Madurantakam. He died while being shifted to the Chengalpet GH.