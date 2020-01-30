Youth held for sexual assault

The Ambur Taluk police have arrested a youth for eluding a girl after impregnating her.

The father of the 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint in Ambur, Tirupattur district, against the youth. Police sources have identified the accused as A. Aravind, 22. Aravind befriended the girl two years ago.

When he realised that the girl’s parents have found out about their relationship, he absconded, and the police started investigation.

The police registered a case under Section 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the IPC. The case will be filed under sections of the Pocso Act, 2012.