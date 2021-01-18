Youth gored by bull during Alanganallur jallikattu dies

A 24-year-old man, who had been gored by his friend’s bull at a jallikattu event held in Alanganallur, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

The bull gored Navamani when he went to check it out near the ‘Vaadivasal’ (the point of entry to the arena).

He suffered injuries in the head and the neck, and lost a lot of blood. He was in a critical condition while being taken to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Alanganallur Block Medical Officer P. Valarmathi said.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said Navamani’s head injury led to brain herniation. His external jugular vein was also affected.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and underwent a surgery, Mr. Sangumani added.

Earlier deaths

A day earlier, two spectators, including a 60-year-old man, were gored to death by bulls at a manjuvirattu event held in Sivaganga district.

The deceased were identified as Bose, 60, of Periya Machanpatti, and Periakaruppan of Kallipatti.

As many as 70 persons were treated as out-patients at the Tirupathur Government Hospital.