Youth gored by bull at jallikattu succumbs to injuries

The deceased person, Navamani, had suffered injuries on his head and neck, said P. Valarmathi, Block Medical Officer of Alanganallur.

A 24-year-old youth, who was gored by his friend’s bull at Alanganallur during the jallikattu event, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased person, Navamani, had suffered injuries on his head and neck, said P. Valarmathi, Block Medical Officer of Alanganallur. “The patient suffered severe blood loss and was in a critical condition when he was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for treatment,” she added.

Ms. Valarmathi said that Navamani was gored by his friend’s bull when he went to check out the bull near the ‘Vaadivasal’ (the entry point to the arena).

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that Navamani had a head injury which led to brain herniation. His external jugular vein was also affected in the injury, he added. “He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and had undergone a surgery. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday,” he added.