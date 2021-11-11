Youth gets 20 years RI for raping minor

A special court has convicted a 25-year-old youth for raping a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment.

According to the police, S.Ruban raped a 13-year-old when she was alone at home after her parents had gone for work. Following a complaint from the girl’s parents, All Women Police arrested Ruban in October 2018 and booked a case under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

At the end of the trial, he was convicted for the offence and sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment.