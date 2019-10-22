Youth gets 10 years’ RI

The Vellore fast-track mahila court sentenced a 22-year old man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
According to prosecution, T. Vijayakumar, a daily wage, from Sevoor, sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl on November 11, 2015.
The girl underwent treatment in Vellore GH. . On Monday, judge M. Selvam sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,500 on him.
