Youth from Kargil Nagar held under POCSO Act

The Ennore all-women police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday. The youth was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A police official said a missing person complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents when she did not return home after a shopping trip. A case was registered, and the police found that S. Manikandan, of Kargil Nagar, had sexually harassed the girl after abducting her under the pretext of marriage. Manikandan was arrested, and the girl was rescued and reunited with the parents.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)