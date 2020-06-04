Youth found dead with throat slit

A 23-year-old was found dead with his throat slit in a bushy area at M Palayam near Thirubhuvanai on Thursday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Thirukovilur in Villupuram.

He had come to his wife’s house at Mudaliarpet two days ago. On Wednesday evening, he had gone out with his brother-in law for some personal work, police said.

Police suspect the duo had consumed alcohol near the place where the body was found. The brother-in-law had informed the family that they would return late at night as Rajesh was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

They are yet to trace the deceased person's brother-in law, police added.