Youth falls into container of hot oil, dies

VILLUPURAM

02 November 2021 23:22 IST

A 25-year-old youth died of burns after he fell into a large vessel containing hot oil kept at Sunday Market in Kottaripet, Mailam. Police identified the victim as Siva, a local resident.

According to the police, he swooned and fell into the large container of hot oil kept by a temporary snacks outlet on Sunday. He wastaken to Government Medical College in Mundiyampakkam and later to Kilpauk Medical College hospital in Chennai, where he died.

The Mailam police have registered a case.

