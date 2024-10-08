Youth falls from moving train, run over by another near Katpadi

:

A 17-year-old trainee of a private technical training institute died after he was hit by a goods train when he fell from the Chennai-Mysore Express in which he was travelling near Katpadi railway station in Vellore on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as R. Hashwanth, a native of Kakkalur village in Tiruvallur district. He was returning to his institute after spending the weekend with his family. He boarded the train at Tiruvallur railway station and headed to Katpadi railway station.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) police said that the victim was sitting on the footboard when he accidentally slipped and fell from it. He was badly injured. A few minutes later, he was hit by a goods train heading towards Chennai and died. The incident happened at 4.07 p.m. The track where the youth was found dead is located beside the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), running for a distance of 700 metres along the campus.

A passenger got down at the Katpadi railway station at 4.11 p.m. and informed RFP personnel that a badly injured person was lying on the tracks. A four-member RPF team managed to reach the spot, around 3-km from the railway station, on foot at 4.45 p.m. By the time they reached, the youth was dead.

“No one (except the passenger) alerted us about the incident until we reached the spot. Any help rendered to him before we reached the spot might have helped save the commuter,” RPF sources told The Hindu.

As per norms, RPF informed Katpadi Government Railway Police (GRP), who shifted the body from the track to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore around 5.30 p.m. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, a second year student of VIT in Katpadi has claimed in an anonymous online post that the men’s hostel of the university where he stays is located near the track where the accident happened. He says that his friend witnessed the youngster falling from the moving train from his hostel balcony. Despite alerting the hostel warden and the guard on duty, the student claims that the university authorities were not responsive after they were told that the deceased commuter may not be a student of the university.

The post went viral on social media platforms before he deleted it on Tuesday.

When contacted, university officials confirmed to The Hindu that hostel students had informed the warden and the guard about a commuter getting injured after he fell from the train. They also said that university authorities alerted the railway police about the incident before a team of their staff visited the accident spot, something that was refuted by the railway police.

According to its official website, the university has a round-the-clock primary health care centre and three ambulances on the campus, mainly for its students, faculty members, their dependents, other employees working/residing on the campus.