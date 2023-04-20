HamberMenu
Youth exhorted to become entrepreneurs  

April 20, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 877 candidates, including six Ph. D scholars, received their degrees at the third convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Sriperumbudur near here, on Thursday. As many as 274 candidates received their postgraduate degrees and 597 candidates received their B.Voc degrees.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs, who gave away the certificates, urged the young graduates to become entrepreneurs and create jobs. Mr. Thakur suggested that the institute launch an institution-industry-interface centre to establish links with the local industry and industry association to promote student internships, on-the-job training, placement and joint research. 

Institute director Sibnath Deb said the student strength had risen from 93 in January 2020 to 426 in 2023 following reforms in administration, examination and the finance sector. An institutional ethics committee had been formed and Ph. D regulations revised benefiting students and scholars, he said in his annual report presentation.

Nitesh Kumar Mishra, joint secretary and Manoj Sethi, joint secretary and financial advisor in the Youth Affairs department, were present. 

