Youth dies, two injured as lift cable snaps 

He died on spot due to head injury

He died on spot due to head injury

A 19-year-old youth died and two others were injured in Petthikuppam near Gummidipoondi after a lift in a marriage hall collapsed on Friday evening.

Sheetal, the victim, hailed from Walajabad in Kancheepuram district. He was studying Class XI in a government school and working part-time in a private catering service.

While working at a marriage hall in Pethikuppam around 7 p.m., Sheetal and two other persons got into a lift at the ground floor to reach the second floor. When the lift was about to reach the second floor, suddenly the cable snapped and the lift crashed. Sheetal died due to head injury on the spot and the two injured persons were taken to Government Stanley Hospital.

Police had registered a case for negligence. Further investigation is on.