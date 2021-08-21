Tamil Nadu

Youth dies of burns after karate demonstration

A 19-year-old college student died on Thursday night after he was engulfed in fire, sustaining severe burns, during a karate demonstration.

The accident occurred on August 14 in Singamuthu Ayyanar Koil Thidal, Pudukottai town.

The police have identified the victim as S. Sri Balaji, a second-year B.Com student at a private college.

Karate event

Balaji was taking part in a karate event that was being conducted to issue black belts, explained police sources.

The student was wearing gloves, and a piece of cloth, tied to his hand, was lit on fire using kerosene.

He was breaking tiles in a daredevil act, when the fire suddenly spread to his legs and back.

He fell on the ground, and the organisers rushed to his help, dousing the flames using gunny sacks. The youth, who suffered multiple burns, was immediately rushed to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital in an ambulance stationed at the venue.

Accidental fire

Sources said Balaji succumbed to the injuries on Thursday night.

Personnel attached to the Pudukottai Town police station have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, treating the incident as accidental fire.


