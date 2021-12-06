Youth dies after release from custody

RAMANATHAPURAM

06 December 2021 05:07 IST

Family accuses police of having beaten Manikandan

L. Manikandan, a 21-year-old college student from Neer Kozhiyenthal village near Mudukalathur, Ramanathapuram district, died on Sunday. He was released from police custody on Saturday evening after being detained during a vehicle check.

The police were carrying out a vehicle check on the Paramakudi-Keezhathooval road on Saturday, when Manikandan was riding a motorcycle with his friend. As he did not stop, an officer chased his vehicle and detained him for interrogation at the Keezhathooval police station. In the evening, he was handed over to his parents.

Manikandan complained that the police had beaten him, his family said. The youth was found unconscious early Sunday, and was rushed to the Mudukalathur General Hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Advertising

Advertising

The family said the youth was beaten by the police, causing his death. As news spread on Sunday, Manikandan’s relatives gathered on the Mudukalathur-Paramakudi road and resorted to a blockade. A police team pacified the family and assured them of action as per the law.