Youth delegation from Tripura to visit IIT Madras on March 4

March 03, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A similar delegation from Tamil Nadu will visit Tripura for five days from March 13

R Sujatha
Around 50 youths from Tripura will visit the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for five days beginning Saturday. A similar number of youths from Tamil Nadu will visit the northeastern State from March 13.

The programme is being organised as part of the North East Yuva Sangam campaign under ‘ Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. 

IIT Madras and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala have been identified as nodal institutes for the campaign. 

Niesh J. Vasa, dean of students at IIT-M, said the youth would visit the IIT Madras Research Park exhibitions, the Integral Coach Factory, besides museums and workshops. Apart from cultural and sporting events, the youth will interact with schoolchildren and start-up companies at the institute. 

