Youth Congress office-bearers for T.N. announced

The Congress on Friday announced the results of the elections for office-bearers to the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress committees. Three candidates have been shortlisted for the post of State youth wing president on the basis of the votes they mustered during the election process, the TNCC said.

The party said Pradesh Returning Officer for Youth Congress elections in Tamil Nadu, Raju P. Nair, announced that Joshua Gerard, Naveen Kumar G.V. and Lenin Prasad have been shortlisted in the panel. The Youth Congress national committee would conduct interviews with the three candidates and then the State President for the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress would be announced, the party said.

A total of 1,823 office-bearers have been elected to the State, district and Assembly Committees from 2,196 candidates who contested the elections.