Youth Congress membership drive

CHENNAI

27 October 2021 01:24 IST

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress on Tuesday launched a membership drive.

Abraham Roy Mani, national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress, told presspersons here that the membership drive would start from November 8 and go on till December 7 and the age limit for enrolment is 18-35. Candidates can file their nominations for various posts in Tamil Nadu Youth Congress till November 1.

