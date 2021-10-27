Tamil NaduCHENNAI 27 October 2021 01:24 IST
Comments
Youth Congress membership drive
Updated: 27 October 2021 01:24 IST
The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress on Tuesday launched a membership drive.
Abraham Roy Mani, national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress, told presspersons here that the membership drive would start from November 8 and go on till December 7 and the age limit for enrolment is 18-35. Candidates can file their nominations for various posts in Tamil Nadu Youth Congress till November 1.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...