Youth booked for FB post against Centre

A man identified as a member of the Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF) was booked by the Madurai city police for a Facebook post criticising the Central government for the dilution of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that a case had been filed against R. Kumaran, district secretary, RYF, under Sections 505(1)(c) (intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against another class or community) and 153B (for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC. The post condemned the Centre and the Indian Army for the developments in Kashmir, the police said. A functionary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, R. Murali, said, “There was nothing inflammatory about the post as claimed by the police.”

However, a senior police officer said the accused had made statements that could incite anti-national passions in people and instigate them against the State, and it was because of this that the police had decided to book charges. Mr. Kumaran has not been arrested yet.

Commissioner of Police, Madurai city, Davidson Devasirvatham, said, “The case has been registered based on a legal opinion. Further investigation is on.”