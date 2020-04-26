Youth bolts, only to check into RGGGH

A 26-year-old youth who tested positive for COVID-19 has run away from the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate. He later got re-admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

The 26-year-old youth is from Ritchie Street, Chintadripet, and had mild fever and breathing difficulty. He came on his own to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at 4 p.m on Friday.

He underwent tests, including for COVID-19, and was admitted. The results came back positive, but he went missing from the hospital.

Sources said that he walked out from the ward, as there was no immediate medical care for at least four hours. On Saturday morning, he walked into RGGGH and readmitted himself at the special ward for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, another 60-year-old patient from Triplicane walked out of RGGGH after he tested positive.