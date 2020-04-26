Youth bolts, only to check into RGGGH

A 26-year-old youth who tested positive for COVID-19 has run away from the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate. He later got re-admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).
The 26-year-old youth is from Ritchie Street, Chintadripet, and had mild fever and breathing difficulty. He came on his own to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at 4 p.m on Friday.
He underwent tests, including for COVID-19, and was admitted. The results came back positive, but he went missing from the hospital.
Sources said that he walked out from the ward, as there was no immediate medical care for at least four hours. On Saturday morning, he walked into RGGGH and readmitted himself at the special ward for COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, another 60-year-old patient from Triplicane walked out of RGGGH after he tested positive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.