Youth beaten up over beef photo

A 24-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Nagapattinam district by a gang of four persons, leading to his hospitalisation, after he posted a photo of himself consuming beef soup on his Facebook page.

The incident occurred at Poravachery village in the Kilvelur police station limits around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The police arrested four persons on the charge of abusing and assaulting Mohamed Fisan.

Police sources said Mr. Fisan, who runs a photocopying shop, had posted a photo that showed him consuming beef soup on his Facebook page with a caption stating that he had relished it.

On seeing the photo, four persons — N. Dinesh Kumar, R. Agathian, A. Ganesh Kumar and M. Mohankumar — confronted him, sparking a verbal duel.

The four persons allegedly attacked him with a wooden log and an iron rod. Mr. Fisan was later admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital.

Outpouring of support

Following the incident, many took to social media to condemn the assault and also posted messages and photos in support of the consumption of beef. The hashtags #Beef4life and #WeLoveBeef were among the top trends on Twitter on Friday.