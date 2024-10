The Cuddalore New Town police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly growing ganja at his house.

Following a tip-off, a police team searched the house in Cuddalore and found a ganja plant grown to a height of four feet. Inquiry revealed that it was grown by Rajkamal, 26, of Thiruvandhipuram. The police arrested Rajkamal. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.