Youngsters seem be against reservation, language rights: VCK legislator

April 01, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA ‘Aloor’ Mohamed J. Shanavas on Friday said in the Assembly that many among the younger generation seemed to be against reservation and language rights.

Participating in the discussion on demands for School Education and Higher Education Departments on Friday, he said he observed this from the questions that were asked by students during the lectures he delivered in a few institutions under the State government’s “Maberum Tamil Kanavu” initiative.

He said many of the questions they asked seemed to be against reservation and language rights. He appealed to the government to introduce the importance and history of reservation and language rights in curriculum.

Highlighting that many of the important schemes such as ‘Pudumai Pen’ and morning breakfast were implemented only in government schools, he urged the government to extend them to government-aided schools too since the socio-economic background of students from such schools were not so different compared with those of government schools.

Highlighting various concerns in the education sector, Pennagaram MLA G.K. Mani, from Pattali Makkal Katchi, appealed to the government to appoint Chairperson for Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) as the post was lying vacant for long. This will ensure swift filling of vacancies, he said and called for concrete measures to impart education through Tamil.