Youngsters must participate in country’s democratic processes: LS Speaker

7,125 graduands get their degrees at the graduation ceremony at SRM Institute of Science and Technology

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 22:18 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presenting a degree to a graduand during the convocation ceremony at SRM Institute of Science and Technology on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Youngsters should participate actively in the country’s democratic processes to enable India to emerge a strong, self-reliant nation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said during his Convocation address at SRM Institute of Science and Technology on Thursday.

Mr. Birla said India had a long tradition of democracy, and in the past 75 years since independence, the legislators had been making laws and rules aimed to improve the people’s lives.

Active participation of youngsters in building the country’s democratic processes would help develop stronger policies, laws and institutions and a corruption-free society. He urged the graduands to give their opinions and suggestions on the new platform that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched to enable the development better policies and rules and bring to fruition to the dreams and goals of our freedom fighters.

University Chancellor Paarivendhar, who presided over the convocation, said over 14,000 graduates received their degrees and diplomas annually, and hence, the ceremony was held in two phases. “Last year, over 12,000 students were placed through the university and a student was placed with a salary of ₹1 crore,” he said, urging the graduands to be responsible citizens and serve the people.

University Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan said the university had established campuses at six places in the country with over 61,000 students enrolled in them. On Thursday, 7,125 graduands received their degrees and 208 medals were awarded. As many as 3,500 PhDs were also awarded. Among them was an 80-year-old candidate, Pazha Murugesan, a retired employee of the State Electricity Board, who completed a Ph.D in Tamil.

