Young sprinter in Nagercoil impresses Rahul Gandhi

It was a pleasant surprise for a young boy, Antony Felix, who had come to a roadside bakery to have a glimpse of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, whose convoy was to pass through the stretch, near here on Monday.
But even when the leader made an unscheduled stop at the bakery in Paraikode village on the Nagercoil - Thiruvananthapuram highway to have a cup of tea, Antony never thought Mr. Gandhi would walk up to him.
Mr. Gandhi, who has been enjoying the company of local residents during his three-day road show in Tamil Nadu’s southern districts, began a conversation with him. When he told Mr. Gandhi that he was a sprinter, the Congress MP in a lighter vein posed him a challenge. “Can you run faster than me?” With a little chuckle the boy, studying in class 5, told him that he could outrun him. Impressed with the boy’s prompt reaction, the Congress leader promised to send him a pair of running shoes and asked him for his shoe size.
When Mr. Gandhi learnt that the boy lived in the neighbourhood, he walked with him to his house and spent some time with his family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath